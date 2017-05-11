South Dakota Budget: with revenue lagging, Daugaard asks agencies to cut expenses

Despite a welcome uptick in state tax collections for April, Gov. Dennis Daugaard says that he's still looking for state agencies to cut as much as $15 million in expenses to make sure the state budget is balanced.

Daugaard said this week that he anticipates revenues will be between $10 million and $15 million short for the current state budget period that ends June 30.

The Republican says he doesn't want to tap reserves, so he's asking agencies to curb spending instead.

April tax collections came in about $2.2 million higher than projected.

But year-to-date revenues are still roughly $11.5 million lower than lawmakers had anticipated.

The sales tax exceeded expectations by over $1.3 million for April. Bureau of Finance and Management Commissioner Liza Clark says officials hope that continues.