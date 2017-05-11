Nebraska state government collects $478 million in April - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Nebraska state government collects $478 million in April

Posted:
LINCOLN, NE (AP) -

Nebraska state government collected $478 million in revenue in April, roughly $10 million more than projections approved by the state forecasting board last month.

The Department of Revenue reported the numbers Wednesday.

The OpenSky Policy Institute says collections are more than two percent higher than what the Nebraska Economic Forecasting Advisory Board predicted last month, although those estimates have not yet been certified.

The revenue department, a part of Gov. Pete Ricketts' administration, reported that tax collections were 10 percent below the state's official certified forecast from February.

Ricketts says he will review the budget in the coming days and take "appropriate action."

The governor has criticized parts of the budget, saying more spending cuts are needed.

