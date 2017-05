Iowa DOT camera shows work near the Riverfront trail on I-29 near Hamilton Boulevard.

The Iowa Department of Transportation said work continues on the Interstate 29 reconstruction project.



The current work to install pipe culverts requires closing the Riverfront trail from Riverside Boulevard to Hamilton Boulevard.

The Iowa DOT District 3 office said the closure begins at 8 a.m. May 15, weather permitting.

The closure is expected to last two weeks.