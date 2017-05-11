UPDATE: Sioux City police identify four suspects in high-speed pursuit that ended along I-29

A 110 mile-an-hour car chase Thursday afternoon had South Dakota, Nebraska and Iowa law enforcement agencies in pursuit.



Police said a Black Volkswagen Jetta was clocked in South Dakota going more than 110 miles per hour.



Police chased the car into Iowa, where Sioux City police officers joined in.



Police said the car ended up going into the grass area near the Riverside exit at I-29.



Police set up a perimeter for about a mile along the highway to search for the two people that got away.



"The suspect vehicle ended up crashing his vehicle over here to the left of me, and from there all four subjects got out of the car and took off running, two were apprehended at the scene and the other two ran and got caught by the Sioux City Police Officers," said Richard Headid, North Sioux City Chief of Police.



The car was damaged and had to be towed away. One police car was also towed away due to a flat tire.

Four people were arrested. Diego Cancino, of South Sioux City, Nebraska, was arrested on multiple driving and drug related charges. Yehudi Reyes, of Sioux City, and Mathew Aguilar, of South Sioux City, were charged with drug offenses. One juvenile was also charged in relation to the incident.

