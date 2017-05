Authorities say a western Iowa man who ran a scam on buyers of classic cars has been sent to prison

Federal prosecutors say 35-year-old Rodney Crosby Jr., of Pisgah, was sentenced Wednesday to 27 months. He'd pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud. He must serve three years of supervised release after he leaves custody and pay more than $45,000 in restitution.

The prosecutors say Crosby took down payments through his business, Hot Rod Classics, but then didn't deliver the vehicles.