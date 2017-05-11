Plentiful sunshine for our Thursday

The gloominess has lifted and we even got in on a bit of sunshine last evening but today, even more will be seen! High pressure is building in and that is giving us sunny and quiet conditions heading into the latter half of our workweek. Highs will be surging back towards average today with temperatures topping out in the lower 70s. Clear skies tonight and calm winds will help lows dip a little below normal with lower 40s expected, with some neighborhoods across northern Siouxland falling into the 30s.

As this ridge of high pressure builds in tomorrow, SW flow takes back over and that really kick starts our warming trend. Temperatures will climb towards 80° tomorrow and above 80° this weekend. We can expect temperatures in the low to mid 80s Saturday and Sunday with some parts of SW Siouxland in the upper 80s to near 90°. Sunshine prevails right through Sunday before a few more clouds move into the picture Monday as a frontal boundary approaches. This will give us a chance for an isolated shower or storm both Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures remain above average through the middle of next week with lower to middle 80s expected Monday into Wednesday.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer