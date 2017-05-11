South Dakota farmers, businesses help ranchers hit by fires

South Dakota farmers, ranchers and businesses are raising money to help their colleagues in Kansas and Oklahoma hurt by devastating wildfires that burned more than 1,000 square miles along the Kansas-Oklahoma border in early March

The Daily Republic reports that South Dakota farmers have been donating hay to be auctioned, with the money going to a fund called "Southern States Fence Benefit."

Dakota Hay Auction owner Willy Groeneweg has been helping with the fundraising efforts and says nearly $2,000 has been raised so far. He says more than 16,000 miles of fence was destroyed.

Last month farmer Steve Roduner helped deliver four loads of hay to farmers in need in Kansas. Roduner says hay is no longer needed and the focus has shifted to raising money for fencing supplies.