Warming up into the weekend

Posted:
By Ron Demers, Chief Meteorologist
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

The rain and clouds from yesterday moved on and left us with a bright blue sky and temperatures very close to average for this time of year.  

Now we have to get ready for a warm-up.  We'll be looking at a string of dry days ahead with each day getting a little warmer.

Highs that are in the mid to upper 70s Friday will likely get into the 80s over the weekend.  

In fact, by Monday we'll have the chance of hitting the upper 80s in Siouxland.  

We could see a few thunderstorm chances move into the forecast by Tuesday and Wednesday but that system will only cool us down a little bit.  

Highs by Wednesday will be closer to 80 with 70s likely on Thursday.

