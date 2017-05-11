Gov. Pete Ricketts addresses Nebraska revenue issue

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts said Thursday that the state could collect less revenue than expected in the final months of the current fiscal year.

Ricketts said that Nebraska would have to collect $835 million over the next two months to meet estimated revenue in the fiscal year which ends on June 30.

But, a tax policy group says the report doesn't use the newest available numbers.

The Nebraska Department of Revenue says that net tax receipts totaled $478 million in April, which is more than 10 percent below a state forecast that was certified in February.

The OpenSky Policy Institute says that report doesn't consider a newer state forecast that was approved last month but hasn't yet been certified.

When the April estimates are factored in, OpenSky says revenue was actually 2 percent higher than expected.

Ricketts said today that Nebraska is still below it's estimated revenue.

But, he says it is possible the state could collect enough to match the estimates, but it is unlikely.

Using a marker and paper, he showed exactly what would be needed in order to match the estimates.

"That means to hit this number [estimated revenue], our revenues have to grow at 5.35%...or we have to collect another additional $32 million or what we did last year. said Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts. "Now could that happen? Yes it could. It's possible."

Ricketts went on the say hitting that figure is still unlikely, given the struggling agricultural economy.

He says the state needs to constrain spending, but did not say exactly what he'll do with the new budget.