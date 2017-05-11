Storms cause damage in Indiana

Powerful storms ripped through Indiana's Wabash Valley Wednesday night, damaging homes and businesses in the area.

Rebecca Brumfield reports.

Jedidiah Williams/Local Resident:

"I pull up here, I'm freaking out trying to figure out if my family is okay because they're not from here. They've never dealt with these kinds of storms before."

Dealing with straight-line winds, pouring rain and no power, leaves some streets like this, covered in debris of all shapes and sizes,

calling in the big rigs to clean up the aftermath.

Jedidiah Williams/Local Resident:

"My emotions were running high. You know, I'm not going to lie. From what I've heard is that nobody was injured, which is always good, obviously."

Early Thursday morning, there were stoplights out by New Margaret Avenue out on state road 46 by Myers.

And also, police officers directed traffic while the lights on third were out by I-70.

Jeremy Mix/Local Resident:

"I mean, roofs: gone. Houses are just covered in trees because winds are just that bad, okay? Everywhere. I mean, it's bad."

Jeremy Mix, along with his friend, Will Todd, were having a guy's night looking for a milkshake.

And for them, everything turned severe in a blink of an eye.

Will Todd/Local Resident:

"It picks up out of no where with lightning, wind, rain. Like, the water couldn't drain fast enough."

Jeremy Mix/Local Resident:

"If you see behind me, the cruel sign of Tokyo said, 'Goodbye world' today and took a plummet into the building. Pretty big hole."

The owners of the restaurant hope to have their doors back open for business this weekend.

That timeline isn't the same for other areas hit with storm debris.

Will Todd/Local Resident:

"Comfort Suites, half their roof is gone, debris is all the way down Margaret as far as CVS if not farther."

Jeremy Mix/Local Resident:

"From like several blocks, it's bad. The houses are damaged, people are at work. We're trying to rebuild. That's what we do. As people, we rebuild."

Clean up efforts are expected to last for several days.