Sioux City students heading to quiz bowl nationals

Five West Middle School eighth-graders are preparing for any types of questions that can be thrown at them next month.

They are the first team in school history to make it to quiz bowl nationals.

"I think it's really awesome that we get to go to somewhere as big as nationals in Chicago because I think we'll finally give our team a chance to become bigger than just local small town schools in Iowa," said Reid Jansen, an eighth-grader at West Middle School.

While this level tournament may be new to the team, competing on the local level is not.

And that's how they made it this far.

"This medal we got in Algona and it was our first place placement," said Matthew Pauling, an eighth-grader at West Middle School. "And, this other one we got third-place at Drexler Middle School."

So, what are they doing to prepare?

"I have various old quizzes and competitions," said Jennifer Smith, coach of the West Middle School quiz bowl team. "So, compete together as a group. And I have several quiz bowl teams. But this is the only one that made it this far. And so they compete with each other."

The students will be asked questions on basically anything. Whether it's what's seven to the third power. Or what's the population of Iowa rounded to the nearest millionth? And each of the students will be focusing on their strengths."

"My favorites to answer are periodic table questions and science related questions," said Mason Jelken, an eighth-grader at West Middle School.

And as they get closer to the big competition, one member has a few tips for his team to keep in mind.

"Get a lot of sleep and just be focused," said Davis Frazier, an eighth-grader at West Middle School. "And, don't be afraid if you're unsure but you think you might know it, answer anyways."

Advice to carry with them in the windy city.

The team will need help paying costs of the trip, including travel and hotels.

There's a fundraiser this Sunday at the Cherry Berry on Hamilton Boulevard from noon to eight.

They will also raise money through tips at the Pizza Ranch on Floyd Boulevard on May 30th from four to eight p.m.