A police chase-- with speeds exceeding 100 miles an hour-- wound its way through two Siouxland states this afternoon.

Diego Cancino of South Sioux City was arrested on multiple driving and drug related charges.

Yehudi Reyes of Sioux City, and Mathew Aguilar of South Sioux City were charged with drug offenses. One juvenile was also charged in relation to the incident.



A black Volkswagen Jetta was clocked in South Dakota going more than 110 miles per hour. Police chased the car into Iowa, where Sioux City Iowa police joined the chase. The car ended up going into a grassy area near Exit #151 along Interstate 29.