Iowa Great Lakes prepares to cut curly leaf pond weed to make way for boats

Officials in the Iowa Great Lakes Area are getting ready for the summer's boating season. But, they'll have to take care of some vegetation to allow boats access to certain parts of the lakes.

Crews plan to begin cutting curly leaf pond weed on the north end of East Lake Okoboji this coming, Monday, May 15th, weather permitting. Plans call for cutting several channels through infested areas to allow for boat navigation.

Mark Peterson is with Underwater Solutions, which is doing the cutting for the Iowa Department of Natural Resources and the East Okoboji Lakes Improvement Corporation. "It's dependent on wind. We have the ability to go into the evenings," Peterson said. "We've rigged the machine up with lights and so our whole operation can be done as soon as the wind lays down. We're shooting for that goal of being done with the first cut by the 24th or 25th of May."

Soon after that, Peterson says they'll return for a second cutting in early June. He says that should suffice for the rest of the season, as the weed tends to go somewhat dormant after that.

Peterson says even though they'll be covering a relatively small area, that the amount of material they'll be removing is massive. "We're looking at wet weight, as if the weeds were just brought out of the water, at about 1.6 million pounds of vegetation we're going to remove on this project," Peterson said.

Peterson says the cutter moves at a speed of about 1 to 1.2 miles per hour and that they can cover about 1.25 to 1.5 acres per hour. With off load time figured in, Peterson says it's more like about a half acre per hour.

The project is being funded through a water access grant from the state's marine fuel tax. The cities of Orleans and Spirit Lake, along with the East Okoboji Lakes Improvement Corporation are chipping in a local matching amount.