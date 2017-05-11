Siouxland missionaries called "heroes" after tragic bus crash in Tanzania

"It was just an awful scene that you can't be prepared for that amount of death," said Kevin Negaard, missionary from Sioux City, Iowa.

Three Siouxlanders return from a mission from Africa with a new mission.

The emergency response of the three local missionaries getting international attention in Tanzania.

"It was just instinct at that point you know someone needs help," said Jennifer Milby, missionary from Sgt. Bluffs, Iowa.

The call for help came Saturday when the group drove upon a deadly crash in northern Tanzania.

"I looked into a ravine and I said that just had to have happened," said Milby.

A school bus swerved off a steep road. The small vehicle full of many young students.

"It was just body after body of dead kids and we would find someone alive and find a pulse on them." said Negaard.

Teamwork also came from the Tanzanians at the scene.

"The villagers were pull the kids to us. We just triage who was alive and who wasn't alive," said Negaard.

Three children survived all with critical injuries.

"It was miraculous people lived, if you see those pictures. That bus was made for 12 people."

One-hundred thousand people showed up for a national funeral to honor the victims.

.

In front of the crowd and the three missionaries; the country's Vice President called Jennifer Milby, Kevin Negaard and Manda Volkert heroes.

"I don't see it that way. I'm a nurse. People were in need of help," said Manda Volkert, missionary from Ponca, Nebraska.

"That's hard for me. I don't see it as heroism. It's part of our passion and what we do we take care of people," said Milby.

The group felt an instant connection with the young accident victim's a boy and two girls.

"It's crazy who quickly you can get a bond with these little kids. someone so bad happen and their faces light up with we walk into the hospital room.."

it's kind of a light in a very, very dismal situation," said Milby.

A light that will continue to grow as a medical mission to bring the victims to Sioux City for treatment.

"The kids have significant injuries. There real chance was to come to America to get the best of physician care and best equipment so their injuries can get fixed." said Volkert.

"Before we left we saw them again one girl's response was, 'When do we go to America?'," said Negaard.

This was the first mission to Africa for all three.



They say it was God that put them at the right place at the right time.



They were only there because they were an hour late leaving for a safari trip on their only day off during their mission that started on April 27.