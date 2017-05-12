Class 2A qualifying track meet in Sioux Center features 12 schools

If you want to compete in the Iowa state track meet, you had to do well at the qualifying meets. First and second place finishers get a trip to Des Moines next week. If you finish third, you have to wait and hope for a wild card spot. Twelve Siouxland schools were competing at a Class 2A meet in Sioux Center.

Great finish in the boys sprint medley relay. Down the stretch, it's Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley sophomore Billy Rankin holding off KP/WC to take first place. In the boys 400 meter dash, KPWC senior Alec Still wins in just over :51 seconds. Unity's Travis Zevenbergen was a close second.

The girls 400 meters was not as close. Alta-Aurelia junior Lily Peterson won in one minute flat. Sheldon's Casey Kamhoff was second, more than four seconds behind. Peterson has the top 2A time in the state in the 400.

"Honestly when I hear other people cheer from different teams, I think that they're right behind me so I feel like I don't have that big of lead," said Peterson. "That makes me push harder and then I turn back and I'm like, oh, OK."

The girls 4X200 meter relay went to Western Christian, with senior multi-sport star Erica Feenstra running the anchor leg. Cherokee was second. The boys 4X2 went to BHRV, with sophomore Cody Post bringing it home. Western Christian was second to the Nighthawks.

There was another great all-around performance came from Bishop Heelan. At the 3A qualifying meet in Spirit Lake, both the Crusaders girls and boys won the team titles. Their were eight schools at that meet.

The three-day, Iowa girls and boys state meet runs next Thursday, Friday and Saturday at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.