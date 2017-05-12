The non-profit started 20-years ago, and does missionary work throughout Tanzania.

UPDATE: GoFundMe account set up to help survivors of Tanzania bus crash

STEMM or Siouxland Tanzania Educational Medical Ministries is helping bring back three survivors of the Tanzania bus crash.

The group, and it's founder, worked around the clock with the U.S. and Tanzania government to get the children to Sioux City.

And, support for the children is building.

"Overwhelming openness and warmth and love for three kids that witnessed something no one should be part of. So, we are so excited and blessed that the government decided to put children ahead of politics," said Dr. Steve Meyer, STEMM.

Dr. Meyer says the relief group "Samaritan's Purse" is expected to fly the children to Sioux City late Sunday.

He talked personally with the president of the group, Franklin Graham.

The children suffered many broken bones, deep cuts and even a severe head injury.

Volunteers and money will be needed to help the patients, and their parents, who will be coming.

If you would like to help you can call STEMM at (712) 258-8282.

