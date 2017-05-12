In an exclusive one-on-one with NBC's Lester Holt, President Trump explains why he fired FBI director James Comey.

President Trump is explaining why he fired FBI director James Comey.

Contradicting White House staff, the new FBI director, and other officials in the agency.

President Trump - in an exclusive one-on-one interview with NBC's Lester Holt - contradicts what the White House said about his firing FBI director James Comey -- as Comey was investigating possible Trump ties to Russia.

Aides said it was based on the Justice Department's recommendation. "Regardless of recommendation, I was going to fire Comey," said President Donald Trump.

Reaction from Capitol Hill: "It is just appallingly unethical, if not more," said Rep. Adam Schiff, (D) California.

The President contradicted testimony from the new acting director of the FBI. "The FBI has been in turmoil," said President Donald Trump

"Director Comey enjoyed broad support within the FBI and still does to this day," said Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe.

Mr. Trump tells NBC Comey asked to dine with the President then asked to keep his job. {He asked for that?} "A dinner was arranged. I think he asked for the dinner," said President Donald Trump.

But this morning, current and former FBI officials tell us Comey never asked for that dinner - the White House did.

"By his own words it seems to me the President fired Mr. Comey to end the investigation," said Senator Ron Wyden, (D) Oregon.

The President asked Comey if he was under investigation. "He said you are not under investigation," said the President,

But Mr. Trump insists he wants a full review. "I want that thing to be done properly. If Russia did anything having to do with our election, I want to know about it." President Donald Trump

The White House told us the president was considering visiting the FBI soon. Now it's unclear after some agents objected.

Tracie Potts, NBC News.