Yankton traffic crash includes ton of spilled soybeans

One person was injured and another had to be dug out of a pile of soybeans after a traffic crash in Yankton.

Deputy Fire Chief Larry Nickles tells the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan that one of the vehicles involved in the crash at a city intersection Thursday afternoon was carrying 2,500 pounds of soybean seed in totes.

One of the totes broke loose and struck the other vehicle, inundating the cab of the truck with soybeans. City street crews were called in to help clean up the mess.

Authorities say the person hurt in the crash suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.