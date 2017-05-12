Yankton traffic crash includes ton of spilled soybeans - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Yankton traffic crash includes ton of spilled soybeans

Posted:
One person was injured and another had to be dug out of a pile of soybeans after a traffic crash in Yankton One person was injured and another had to be dug out of a pile of soybeans after a traffic crash in Yankton
YANKTON, SD (AP) -

One person was injured and another had to be dug out of a pile of soybeans after a traffic crash in Yankton.

Deputy Fire Chief Larry Nickles tells the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan that one of the vehicles involved in the crash at a city intersection Thursday afternoon was carrying 2,500 pounds of soybean seed in totes.

One of the totes broke loose and struck the other vehicle, inundating the cab of the truck with soybeans. City street crews were called in to help clean up the mess.

Authorities say the person hurt in the crash suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KITV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.