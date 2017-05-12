Man runs across America for the third time in less than a year

People in the streets of upstate New York yelled "Run Forrest Run" to a real life Forrest Gump who is running across America for a good cause.

Rob Pope is running coast-to-coast for the third time in less than a year.

He says he's combining his love of running and Forrest Gump to raise money for two charities -- the World Wildlife Fund and Peace Direct.

With just his sleeping bag and tent, Pope started his journey last September in the same place as Forrest did in Alabama.

From there he went to Los Angeles then ran back to Northern Maine.

Now, the 38-year-old is running from Syracuse to Portland, Oregon.

Pope is originally from Liverpool, England.

He says he's paying for his running adventure with money he had saved to buy a house.