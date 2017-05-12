High school student asks his date to prom in a corny way - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

High school student asks his date to prom in a corny way

An a-maize-ing promposal in Jefferson County, Wisconsin.

Carl Ehrke used his tractor to mow out "prom" with a question mark in his family's corn field.

He then took his girlfriend Audrey to the top of a hill... Where she said "yes."

Ehrke says they were both sky high about the idea.

Apparently, this isn't the first time Ehrke has gone all out on his proposals.

Last year, he says he took Audrey to the beach and spelled out homecoming in the sand.

