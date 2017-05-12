Costco approves building chicken plant in Nebraska - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Costco approves building chicken plant in Nebraska

FREMONT, NE (AP) -

Costco officials have given final approval for construction of the company's planned chicken processing operation in eastern Nebraska.

Company Vice President of real estate Jackie Frank told the Omaha World-Herald on Wednesday that site work could begin in the next few weeks. A ceremonial groundbreaking is also planned for June.

Costco would invest about $280 million to build the plant, hatchery and feed mill complex. Supporters say area farmers would raise chickens to be slaughtered at the facility, a system that could generate about $1.2 billion annually for the eastern Nebraska economy.

Opponents of the plant expressed concerns in a series of Fremont city meetings last year, some speaking out on how the chicken industry treats farmers as a disposable resource.

The plant is projected to open April 2019.

