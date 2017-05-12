Warmer conditions for our Friday

After a beautiful day yesterday, and a near average day at that, temperatures will be on the upswing as this gorgeous stretch of weather will be continuing as we kick start the weekend. Highs will be climbing towards 80° later on this afternoon under clear, blue skies, thanks to SW winds taking over. High pressure will keep us on the warming trend through the weekend with highs in the lower 80s expected tomorrow, then mid 80s by Sunday. Monday looks to be the warmest day of the next 7 with temperatures surging into the upper 80s thanks to a warm front lifting through.

This same frontal boundary will begin to stall through the Plains and will begin to increase our storm chances as we step through next week. Isolated storms are possible on Tuesday as well as gusty winds as this front tries to work through the area. A better chance of showers and storms arrives Wednesday and it looks like we're going to keep the chances right through next Friday as a more active weather pattern looks to take shape. Temperatures start to drop off as well with highs falling back into the 70s by next Thursday and Friday.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer