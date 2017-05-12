Part-Time Production Assistant - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Part-Time Production Assistant

Posted:

Be a part of Siouxland’s #1 television news organization! KTIV News 4 has an immediate opportunity for someone looking to get started in television broadcasting as a part-time Production Assistant. No previous experience is necessary-we will train you in various areas of studio production including audio, graphics and lighting.

This part time position is Monday through Friday, afternoons & evenings. Interviews are now being scheduled. To apply call or stop at the station and fill out an application or download our application on ktiv.com and email to tstock@ktiv.com.

Tom Stock
Production Manager
KTIV Television, Inc.
2929 Signal Hill Drive
Sioux City, IA 51108

