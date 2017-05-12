Astronauts perform 200th spacewalk outside International Space S - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Astronauts perform 200th spacewalk outside International Space Station

A historic spacewalk outside the International Space Station.

Astronauts Peggy Whitson and Jack Fischer stepped out of the station Friday morning to replace some equipment and while it's a routine spacewalk by astronaut standards, it is a milestone one.

Friday's spacewalk is the 200 at the station for assembly and maintenance.

The first ISS spacewalk was performed by a pair of NASA astronauts back in 1998.

The spacewalk is also special for the two astronauts.

For Fischer, it's his first ever and for Whitson, this is her ninth spacewalk, extending her us record for most spacewalks by a female astronaut. 
 

