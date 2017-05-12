China reopens its border to US beef

China will finally reopen its borders to U.S. beef.



It's part of a new U.S.-China trade agreement that calls for China to begin importing American beef by July 16.



President Trump tweeted the news this morning, adding, "That's real news."



The Nebraska Farm Bureau had asked Trump to make the resumption of U.S. beef trade with China a key part of negotiations in meetings with Chinese President, Xi Jinping last month.



The president of the Nebraska Farm Bureau is celebrating the news.



Steve May said today, "With May being National Beef month, there is no better way to celebrate than to confirm Nebraska beef producers will have access to a critical market that has been closed for more than a decade."



The China beef export market is estimated at $2.6 billion.