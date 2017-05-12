US, EU in urgent discussions on pitch to expand laptop ban - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

US, EU in urgent discussions on pitch to expand laptop ban

Posted:
BRUSSELS (AP) -

The United States and top European ministers will hold urgent talks about a possible expansion of the in-flight laptop ban to flights from the EU.

European Commission transport spokeswoman Anna-Kaisa Itkonen confirmed the talks will be held Friday.

Itkonen said the EU had no information of a new threat that would prompt any expansion of the ban.

The EU's transport and migration commissioners have written to U.S. Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly to seek clarification.

U.S. officials have said the decision in March to bar laptops and tablets from the cabins of some international flights, mostly from the Middle East, wasn't based on any specific threat but on longstanding concerns about extremists targeting jetliners.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KITV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.