The results are in for the best loose meat sandwich in Iowa.



The contest was held by USA Today and was voted on by readers.



They released the top 10 winners Friday and Siouxland is well represented.



Coming in at number two is Bob's Drive-Inn in Le Mars



Number three is Miles Inn in Sioux City.



Number six is Tastee In and Out in Sioux City and at number 10 is Billy Boy Drive Thru in Sioux City.



Winning the top spot was Canteen Lunch in the Alley in Ottumwa, Iowa.