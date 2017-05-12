Hull, IA woman sentenced to more than 4 years for mail fraud and filing false tax return

A Hull, Iowa woman is sentenced to more than four years in prison after scheming to sell non-existent tickets and accommodations to various sporting events, including the Super Bowl over a four-year time frame prosecutors said.

Forty-nine-year-old Ranae Van Roekel of Hull was sentenced Thursday in U.S. District Court in Sioux City and ordered to pay $468,000 in restitution.



During her sentencing hearing, District Judge Mark W. Bennett said that Van Roekel’s scheme had “wreaked havoc on many people’s lives.”

Prosecutors said Glenn Lange, one of the victims of defendant’s crimes, described how he had purchased Super Bowl tickets from Defendant at a fund-raiser for a cancer patient. Lange said that the tickets were intended for the cancer patient, but the tickets were never delivered. Judge Bennett noted the aggravating nature of the fraud occurring at a fundraiser for a cancer victim.

Judge Bennett said, "Van Roekel’s lack of apology to her friends and neighbors as inexcusable to the court."

The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Forde Fairchild and Jamie Bowers and investigated by the United States Postal Service and the Internal Revenue Service.