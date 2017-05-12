Bike to Work Day on May 19

Everyone is encouraged to trade their cars for their bikes and participate in the Sioux City metropolitan area's Bike to Work Day event on Friday, May 19th.

Bike to Work Day is part of a national effort to highlight the benefits of bicycling, and to prove to people that it is feasible to leave the car at home for some commutes.

Bike to Work Day is a part of Bike to Work Week, which lasts from May 15th-May 19th.

The month of May also is National Bike to Work Month.

Local sponsors and planning committee members of the event include: Siouxland Cyclists, Siouxland Trails Foundation, Albrecht Cycle Shop, City of Sioux City, Sioux City Blue Zones Project®, Siouxland District Health Department, Downtown Partners, Fareway, and Siouxland Interstate Metropolitan Planning Council (SIMPCO).