Leeds Elementary students tour local landmarks

Leeds Elementary School had their Sioux City, "History Curriculum" field trip, Friday.

The students piled into a press conference at City Hall in Sioux City, to learn how the government works.

The kids also visited the public museum, federal building, county jail, county courthouse and actually talked with a judge. But, the city press conference took on a special meaning for one student.

"I am really interested in seeing a bunch of airplanes, my great-grandpa he fought in WWII and he told me all these stories and I am really interested in it," said 4th Grader, Ethan Hofer, Leeds Elementary.

Leeds Elementary School teacher says they do the tour every year, and each year the kids and teachers enjoy it more and more. If you are interested, the open house for the 185th Air Refueling Wing is set for June 10th, at the base, at the Sioux Gateway Airport.