Smith's departure leaves Hawkeyes thin at wide receiver

The Hawkeye football team was already thin at wide receiver after spring drills. There were only four scholarship wide receivers on the roster and now there are just three.

Head coach Kirk Ferentz announced that sophomore Jerminic Smith is no longer a member of the team. In a press release, Ferentz said it was 'mutually agreed' that Smith should move to another school. Smith was Iowa's third-leading receiving last year with 23 catches and two touchdowns.

At the end of spring drills, offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz said wide receiver was a position that needed to improve.

"We're looking for the guys who go out there and do things the way we want them done and I mean that 24 hours a day," said Ferentz. "But based on where we're at at that position, I'd prefer the number to be low frankly. Let's get some young guys and let's go to work and see who wants to be here and who wants to do things the Iowa way."

Smith was held out of spring practice because of academic issues.