Onawa racing committee breaks ground on entertainment complex

Ladies and gentlemen, start your engines and get ready to burn some rubber.

"This is actually a dream come true," said OREC Vice President Phil Schroeder.

Onawa Racing and Events Complex members broke ground on their long-awaited events center project.

"Made an old man feel good...(laughter)..." said Schroeder

The $1.3 million facility took fifteen years to reach this point.

"We just kept funding away and cracking away at it and getting the pieces put together," said Schroeder.

Plans for the complex include soccer, beach volleyball, water sports, even a snowmobile track for the winter.

"There's going to be something here for everybody," said Schroeder.

But at the heart of it all is drag racing.

Racers from all around Siouxland can kick it into fourth gear down the runway of the old municipal airport just south of Onawa.

"The airport hadn't done a whole lot and a group of us got together and just decided that we could do something with this property to spur economic development in this area," said OREC President Brett Ewing.

The quarter-mile tarmac is an exciting venture for high-speed thrill-seekers.

The closest drag strip to Siouxland is 120 miles east in Humboldt, Iowa.

The complex isn't only a remedy for motorheads, it's also charging economic life into Onawa.

"Bring people to our town, gives them a reason to come to our area," said Ewing. "I think it's going to be great for our city, great for county, I think it's going to be great for Western Iowa."

Families and businesses are racing to Onawa to join these speedsters in the winner's circle.

OREC officials say the complex will be open for activities and racing next spring.