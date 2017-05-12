Weekend wind and warmth

The combination of sunshine, low humidity, and almost no wind made today about as beautiful as you can get in Siouxland as we all enjoyed highs in the 70s.

We did get off to a bit of a cool morning start with lows around 40 but tonight will be about 5 to 10 degrees warmer than that.

The warming trend will continue over the weekend as highs go into the 80s with more sun and a strong south wind.

Our weather next week will become more active with maybe a slight chance of a thunderstorm on Monday with better chances by Tuesday night.

We'll then continue with chances of thunderstorms from Wednesday into the latter part of the week as well.

Next week's temperatures start off in the 80s but cool back to the 70s by later in the week.