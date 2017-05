They're cleaning up a big mess in Louisiana, after severe weather hit the state Friday.

Around Baton Rouge, high winds and at least one tornado snapped trees and power lines and ripped roofs off homes.

Witnesses say the twister threw a car into the side of a building.

One woman said she looked up and saw a wheel barrel and buckets swirling in the sky.

Some witnesses said it only lasted about 20 seconds, but it was the scariest 20 seconds they'd lived through.