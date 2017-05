Morningside College professor Sam Clovis is being eyed for a job within the United States Agriculture Department.

The website, AgWeb, reports Clovis is a candidate for the job of Undersecretary for Research, Education, and Economics.

Since Donald Trump's election as president, Clovis has served as White House Senior Adviser to the USDA.

Clovis is a tenured professor, on unpaid leave, from Morningside.