Sioux City business busy with flower deliveries for Mother's Day

As we near Mother's day, local businesses are stepping up their game for the big day.

As several people know, flowers are a popular gift for a person's heart.

But getting them ready to gift is a process that takes a lot of effort.

"I would say we probably had already probably 150 deliveries today and we'll probably have that many tomorrow," said Kathy Bogenrief, owner of A Step In Thyme Florals.

Florists at A Step In Thyme Florals started those deliveries on Tuesday and they've been busy ever since.

They've even added extra help to keep up, including Jim Hanson, a retired Sioux City Firefighter, who helps deliver every Mother's Day.

"I've been doing it for decades," said Hanson. "Most part-time firefighters have two to three part-time jobs and the florist industry knows that firefighters know their way around town."

It's a process that can take hours each day.

"I try to hit the nearest ones first and then one after the next one, after the next one," said Hanson. "I do it in the most simple pattern as possible and as convenient pattern as possible."

Sometimes the mother may not be home, but that doesn't mean she can't be surprised when it's already waiting for her.

And for the one's who do answer the door to the sweet smell of flowers, Hanson says it's a moment even he can enjoy.

"It's a very positive environment, everybody's happy to see you," he said. "You're not collecting bills. You're not taking information. You're walking up with a floral bouquet for some lady and she's very happy to receive it."

For those who would rather pick up the flowers for their loved ones, they get a special look of all the options in person.

"Right now we're getting tulips and the main reason I'm getting tulips is because the typical thing is roses," said Bryan Sloan, a Sioux City resident. "So, I wanted to mix it up a little bit and get her tulips because just to show her how special she is outside of the regular."

No matter what choice you make, even a single flower can say thank you to moms in its own special way.