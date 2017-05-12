Block party raises money for local music

There was a block party Friday night supporting local musicians in downtown Sioux City.

The party included the Blue Cafe, the Conservatory of Music, Live Space, Sound Garden and more spaces that make up what is known as "The Block."

There was wine tasting, a student show to showcase music, a solo show, and a dance party.

Sales from tickets went towards funds for the gathering center at the Conservatory that's sponsored by Mercy Medical Center.

"We want to use music and celebrate with our students at the end of the year and we also want to have this be a place where we can welcome our neighborhood, our block, and create awareness that we can do a lot with one city block I guess," said Gia Emory, founder of the Block.

The founder of "The Block" says she hopes to host an other block party next year after seeing the success in this first one.

She says it's important to spread the message of music in the community.