Musketeers beat Chicago in OT to win Clark Cup Finals opener

Sioux City beat Chicago, 5-4, in overtime in Game One of the Clark Cup Finals.

The Sioux City Musketeers won game one of the USHL's Clark Cup Finals, 5-4, over Chicago on Friday night at the Tyson Events Center. Phillip Knies scored the game winner at the 2:27 mark into overtime.

The Muskies scored exactly 31 seconds into the first period when Connor Ford assisted on a Brian Rigali goal to make it 1-0. Chicago scored twice to take the lead but then Sioux City scored two straight. Keegan Mantaro's one-timer found the back of the net and the Muskies were up 3-2 after one.

Chicago evens the game in the second period. Jordan Seyfert's goal made it 3-3 after two periods.

The Steel took the lead in the third on a goal from Jack Badini for a 4-3 lead. But in the final minutes, Micah Miller crashed the net and Rigali puts away the rebound and it was off to overtime tied at 4-4.

Sioux City went on a four-minute power play in overtime on a high sticking call against Chicago and Odeen Tufto found Knies for the game-winner.

"We had a 4 minute power play. We're confident with our power play," said Knies. "We're able to execute a couple of passes and fortunately bury the game-winner."

"A great play. He was able to score from a pretty tough angle and get it on net," said head coach Jay Varady. "I don't think the power play was great tonight but it found a way to separates us when we really needed it."

"Winning game one, statistically that's a big advantage," added Knies. "But you can't look at the statistics. You have to have the same mind-set and approach the next game. We have to be consistent and keep our minds in it every night and that's what's going to lead to success."

Game two will be Saturday at 7:05 at the Tyson Events Center.