Officials say 2 Iowa deputies injured when man ran from them

Authorities say two northeastern Iowa sheriff's deputies were injured when a man under arrest tried to escape.

It happened Friday afternoon, less than two weeks after two western Iowa sheriff's deputies were shot, one fatally, during a jail break there.

The latest incident happened in Ridgeway, where officials say 25-year-old Shelby Henry, of Cresco, ran from deputies after he'd been arrested by a Winneshiek County deputy on a Howard County warrant.

Deputies chased Henry, and a stun gun was deployed. During the chase, a Winneshiek County deputy suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital.

Officials have not detailed the nature of his injuries, but say they aren't life-threatening. A Howard County deputy suffered minor injuries.

Henry is charged with escape and interference with official acts causing injury.

