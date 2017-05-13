2 killed, 3 others injured in head-on crash in Iowa - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

2 killed, 3 others injured in head-on crash in Iowa

GRINNELL, Iowa (AP) -

Two people have died in a crash in east-central Iowa near Grinnell.

Cedar Rapids television station KCRG reports that the two-vehicle crash happened Friday afternoon south of Grinnell on Highway 146 in Poweshiek County.

Police say one of the vehicles was in the northbound lane when a second southbound vehicle crossed the center line, causing the head-on crash.

Police say 31-year-old Paul Randall, of Grinnell, and 65-year-old Rosa Santos, of Oskaloosa, died in the crash.

Three other people were injured and taken to Grinnell Hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.

