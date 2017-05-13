Bird Day, Mother's Day events set at Ponca State Park

International Migratory Bird Day and Mother's Day events have been scheduled at Ponca State Park in northeast Nebraska.

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission says Saturday's Bird Day activities include an introductory archery course, the crafting of bird masks and an interactive bird game.

The park's Mother's Day buffet Sunday runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The cost is $13 for adults and $8 for kids ages 5-12. Ages 4 and under eat free.

Call 402-755-2284 for reservations.

The park sits about a mile north of Ponca in Dixon County. A park entry permit is required.