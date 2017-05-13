South Dakota plans to raise buffalo hunt fees

Members of the South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks Commission have proposed increasing the amount hunters pay to hunt bison in Custer State Park.

The Black Hills Pioneer reports the commissioners proposed increasing the cost to hunt a trophy buffalo by $1,500, making the new fee $6,500. The cost to hunt a non-trophy bison bull would increase $1,000 to $3,250.

Mark Hendrix, resource program manager for Custer State Park, says park officials are recommending the increase because of the increase in the bison market.

Last season, 414 non-residents and 126 residents applied for the eight trophy bull tags. Eight trophy hunts and 15 non-trophy hunts are available.

The commission also proposed moving the date non-trophy bulls hunting season begins from the second Monday of January to the last Monday in October.