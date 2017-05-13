Trump says he could name FBI head by next week

President Donald Trump says he could name a new FBI director by late next week, before he departs on his first foreign trip.

Trump spoke with reporters traveling with him on his way to give a commencement address at a Virginia college. The president was asked whether he could announce an FBI candidate by Friday -- when that trip abroad is set to begin.

Trump says "even that is possible."

Justice Department officials began interviewing candidates on Saturday to replace fired FBI Director James Comey.

The job requires Senate confirmation.

Trump fired Comey on Tuesday amid the FBI's investigation into Russia's role in the 2016 presidential election, as well as possible ties between Trump associates and the Russian government.