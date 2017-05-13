Trump says he could name FBI head by next week - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Trump says he could name FBI head by next week

Posted:
WASHINGTON (AP) -

President Donald Trump says he could name a new FBI director by late next week, before he departs on his first foreign trip.

Trump spoke with reporters traveling with him on his way to give a commencement address at a Virginia college. The president was asked whether he could announce an FBI candidate by Friday -- when that trip abroad is set to begin.

Trump says "even that is possible."

Justice Department officials began interviewing candidates on Saturday to replace fired FBI Director James Comey.

The job requires Senate confirmation.

Trump fired Comey on Tuesday amid the FBI's investigation into Russia's role in the 2016 presidential election, as well as possible ties between Trump associates and the Russian government.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KITV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.