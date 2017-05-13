Sioux City man celebrates 100th birthday - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Sioux City man celebrates 100th birthday

Posted:
By Mason Mauro, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

One Siouxlander celebrated hitting the century mark on Saturday. 

Don Grieve pf Sioux City turned 100-years-old.

Grieve celebrated at Heritage at Northern Hills with family and friends.

Grieve has a family of 10 siblings; six brothers and three sisters. 

He is also a WWII veteran. 

He has a trophy made from ammunition shells from his time overseas. 

Most people think the key to living a long life is staying active, Grieve says he's done just the opposite. 

"I don't know, just kept going...just kept going. Living clean. Play a lot of cards. Sitting down, being lazy," said Grieve.

Grieve enjoyed cake and conversation with everyone in attendance from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KITV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.