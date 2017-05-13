Sioux City man celebrates 100th birthday

One Siouxlander celebrated hitting the century mark on Saturday.

Don Grieve pf Sioux City turned 100-years-old.

Grieve celebrated at Heritage at Northern Hills with family and friends.

Grieve has a family of 10 siblings; six brothers and three sisters.

He is also a WWII veteran.

He has a trophy made from ammunition shells from his time overseas.

Most people think the key to living a long life is staying active, Grieve says he's done just the opposite.

"I don't know, just kept going...just kept going. Living clean. Play a lot of cards. Sitting down, being lazy," said Grieve.

Grieve enjoyed cake and conversation with everyone in attendance from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.