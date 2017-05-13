North High students host "Family Field Day"

North High School students hosted a "Family Field Day" at Irving Elementary School on Saturday.

Families from around Sioux City came for fun activities, races, yard games, and face painting.

22 students from the North High Polaris group and other students brought the event to life.

The event's goal was to raise money for Camp High Hopes, a recreational program to help children with disabilities and special needs.

"I truly believe we do have the best students because they are just so open and willing to give their time and willing to make a difference, which is really impactful and really getting into the whole service idea of, you know, we're doing it for service and just getting that leadership quality, too," said North High School teacher, Alisha Jelken.

Members of the Sioux City Police Department and Sioux City Fire Rescue were there having fun with kids.

The fundraiser ended at 7 p.m.