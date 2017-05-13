Beautiful Mother's Day before more active week - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Beautiful Mother's Day before more active week

Posted:
By Jaret Lansford, Weekend Meteorologist/Multimedia Journalist
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Saturday was another very pleasant day in Siouxland with highs generally in the low 80s.

It was a little breezy though with gusts over 30 mph in the afternoon hours.

Temperatures will stay warm tonight with lows in the upper 50s and a slight chance of a thunderstorm after midnight.

Sunday will be similar to Saturday but just a touch warmer and more humid as southerly flow brings more moisture into our area.

This sets the stage for a busy week with frequent storm chances.

Isolated storms will be possible Monday with highs nearing 90 degrees.

Storms are a little more likely Monday night.

Tuesday will see similar temperatures to Monday with a slight chance of a storm before more likely chances return again Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Some of these storms could be strong.

Storm chances stick around Thursday and Friday with temperatures cooler in the upper 70s.

Dry conditions make a return on Saturday.

