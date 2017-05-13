South Sioux City advances to state soccer finals

Basha Said scored the game's only goal as South Sioux City beat Schuyler in the Class B state semifinals on Saturday, 1-0.

The Cardinals got a chance about 16 minutes in. Miguel Curiel got a good shot but the save was made.

South Sioux out-shot Schuyler 22-3 - and finally break through when Said bounced it off the bottom of the cross-bar and in

Schuyler's best chance came with 16 minutes left. The ball made it over the head of Cardinal keeper Hector Chavez, but it was cleared before any further damage.

South Sioux City beat Schuyler in sub-district play on May 4, 3-0.

The 2nd-ranked Cardinals advance to the state finals for the first time since 2013. They'll face Elkhorn South on Monday at 5:00 p.m.