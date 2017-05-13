Friendly "Battle of the Badges" raises money for Siouxland Veterans

Local emergency responders battled today to Support Siouxland Veterans.

A popular event at the "battle of the badges" was the dunk tank, down went several law enforcement officers.

But on the grill, it was no competition as Sioux City Fire and Rescue were heating things up, they also gave kids tours of their fire engine. And although there was plenty of outdoor fun to go around, the tailgate and friendly battle was for a cause that is dear to their hearts.

"There is over 18,000 veterans in Siouxland so the money is to support their care packages for over seas, they have sent over 14,000 care packages, they do donations for food, they do a lot of free events for veterans.," said Ryan Smrecek, Sioux City Fire Rescue Local 7.

There was also a hockey game involved, Sioux City Fire Rescue and E-M-S beat the Sioux City Police Department and Military, 6-5.