Musketeers lose Game Two of Clark Cup Finals to Chicago

Brannon McManus scored twice, Jake Jaremko added a goal and two assists and Chicago evened the Clark Cup Finals at a game apiece with a 5-1 win over the Musketeers on Saturday.

A three-goal first period set the tone for the Steel. Johnny Walker scored off an assist from Reggie Lutz 11 minutes in, and then McManus scored the first of his two goals 46 seconds later.

McManus scored his second goal of the game late in the period, with just nine seconds left on a Chicago power play.

The Musketeers got a bunch of chances in the second period, out-shooting Chicago 15-12 in the second. But the Steel were able to come out of it unscathed, and then Jaremko scored on a power play goal in the third period to ice the game.

Eduards Tralmaks scored another power play goal in the back half of the third period. Three of Chicago's goals came on the power play.

Aapeli Rasanen scored Sioux City's only goal with 4:46 to play.

The Clark Cup Finals now shift to Chicago for Games three and four of the series. Game three is Friday and Game four is Saturday. Start times for both games are 7:05 p.m.