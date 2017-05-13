Stampede win home opener in dominating fashion - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Stampede win home opener in dominating fashion

Posted:
By Mark Freund, Weekend Sports Anchor
Connect
The Stampede beat Chillicothe on Saturday, 81-0. The Stampede beat Chillicothe on Saturday, 81-0.
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) -

The Stampede dominated Chillicothe in their home opener on Saturday, 81-0.

In their first Midwest Football Alliance game of the season, it was a no-contest for Sioux City, who scored on their first possession when quarterback Scott Manley found Zac Kliment for a touchdown.

The Stampede dominated on the ground, and it allowed Manley to hit Bret Van Muyden for another score later in the first quarter.

Sioux City moves to 2-0 with the win. The Stampede were scheduled to face Mankato on May 20, but that game has been cancelled due to a forfeiture by Mankato.

Sioux City will return home on June 10, taking on Fargo in a non-MFA contest.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KITV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.